Friendswood ISD Education Foundation happenings

Grease Monkey, 2205 W. Parkwood Ave., and JJ's Car Wash, 2221 W. Parkwood Ave., both in Friendswood are business partners in the Friendswood Independent School District's Education Foundation's Giveback Days fundraiser. Pictured from left is Waylon Skrobarczyk, Anthony Mcleod, Luis Rodriguez, and Matt Hurst. If your business is interested in setting up a giveback campaign, contact Ashley Adair, AAdair@fisdk12.net or 281-996-6655.