The Daily News helps to collect items for food drive

Michael A. Smith, editor, and Laura Elder, managing editor, representing The Daily News, a new community partner in 2020, brought a van full of nonperishable food items donated by staff of the newspaper to help those in need during the 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive held Dec. 4 at Ball High School. Also pictured is Donnie VanAckeren, president of the Galveston County Food Bank.