The Daily News helps to collect items for food drive

Michael A. Smith, editor, and Laura Elder, managing editor, representing The Daily News, a new community partner in 2020, brought a van full of nonperishable food items donated by staff of the newspaper to help those in need during the 40th annual ABC-13 "Share Your Holidays" food drive held Dec. 4 at Ball High School. Also pictured is Donnie VanAckeren, president of the Galveston County Food Bank.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription