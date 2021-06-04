Cissy Matthews receives leadership award

Donna Carlin, left, director of the Galveston College Nursing program and member of the Texas Association of College Technical Educators Board of Directors, is pictured presenting the organization's Lindle Grigsby Leadership Award to Cissy Matthews, vice president of instruction at Galveston College. Recipients of the award are ones who've demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and dedication to the organization.

