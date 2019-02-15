Albert Seguin Gonzales, of Texas City, and member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, is pictured accepting a donation on behalf of the Alamo Defenders Descendants Association from Diane Reynolds, president of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Sidney Sherman Chapter. Gonzales shared information on his great-grandfather Col. Juan N. Seguin. Seguin was the only commissioned officer that fought at the Alamo and survived to fight for Texas Independence at San Jacinto. Seguin also held the original title to the East End of Galveston Island.
