Meals on Wheels receives donation

Moody Compress and the International Longshoremen's Association No. 1443 employees made a Thanksgiving donation to Meals on Wheels. Pictured from left to right are Robert Jackson, Chris Medina, Elia Jones, the Rev. Ray Pinard, director of Meals on Wheels, and Andy Gonzales.
