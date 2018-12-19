Local nonprofits give back to La Marque High School

The Front Door Social & Charity Club partnered with The Nick Gary Foundation to provided $500 in gift cards to selected La Marque High School students. Thelma Bowie, who's on the board of directors of both groups, is pictured with Rita Baldwin, a social worker for the Texas City Independent School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.