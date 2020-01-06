Knights of Columbus donates coats Jan 6, 2020 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Knights of Columbus No. 787 recently donated coats for children to the Galveston Boys and Girls Club. Pictured left to right: L.C. Ruiz, Ron Dyda, Carolyn Chapman, of Boys and Girls Club, Michael Ruiz, and Allan Weilert. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesAffordable waterfront homes planned for GalvestonOne arrested after high-speed Galveston chaseFriendswood crash causes year's first traffic deathMan charged with murder over San Leon killingLa Marque church closes after 81 year of serviceWoman gets deferred probation for vehicle assaultPolice still investigating deaths of two Santa Fe residentsHead trauma caused UTMB physician's death, autopsy findsTwo people discovered dead in Santa FeLeague City man dies after falling off boat CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2019In Focus: Texans 22, Bills 19In Focus: Titans 35, Texans 14In Focus: Broncos 38, Texans 24 CommentedPelosi's push for impeachment has been baffling (160)Christians must reject the notion of Trump the Chosen (88)Republicans are simply the party of Trump now (84)Trump: Aim of killing Iranian general was to 'stop a war' (74)Democrats will have nothing left when impeachment fails (59)The Daily News should've known better (54)County GOP chairwoman's racist text prompts calls for resignation (52)Trump Republicans don't care about the Constitution (52)Cornyn, Cruz must keep oaths, vote to impeach Trump (51)We were warned by Ukraine during Obama's term (40)
