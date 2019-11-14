Galveston Island Tree Conservancy happenings

Pictured are a few members of the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy board, who are now able to better care for young trees using its new water trailer. From left is Alice Ann O'Donell, Ray Hensarling, Dorothy Treviño (with Mikey the dog), Jill Randall, Elizabeth "Bets" Anderson, Honi Knowles, Priscilla Files, executive director, and Milton Alberstadt. Not pictured: Margaret Canavan and Catherine Conlon-Townsend.