The following students made the honor roll and had perfect attendance for the third nine-weeks of the 2018-19 school year at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston.
Honor roll
All A’s
First grade: Michaela Davis.
Second grade: Jur’Nea Davis, Autumn Foster, Camila Galvez, Edidiong Jackson, and Kaylee Sampson.
Third grade: Erin Cervantes.
Sixth grade: Meah Bordelon and Akshara Nauduri.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Maura Biaza Guerrero, Lara Brown, Aiden Calvart, Maximus Contreras, Rhylin Dean, Anabella Graham, Miguel Hernandez, Sean Holmes, Markell Jackson, Zoe James, Zephaniah Johnson, Mary Joiner, Yosalena Rivera, Eliot Salcido, Christian Sallie, and Jase Wesson.
Second grade: Tehran-Zeya Allen, Ashlyn Bell, Ella Caldwell, Ronijah Galicia, Inglynn Jackson, Blaire Keels, Christopher Lara, Samya Merritt, Zachary Sam, Skylar Tolar, Esteban Torres, Ayden Villarreal, Ra’leigh Walker, and Marissa Walker.
Third grade: Laith Almustfa, Alexa James Holloway, Jaceli Jimenez, Edison Salicdo, Michael Sam, and DeAunna Womack.
Fourth grade: Chandler Bratton, Leibe Brown, Kenneth Cabrera, Kashmier Curtis, Kyleigh Doyle, Alexis Hawkins, Savanna Ivey, Chase Lewis, Camryn Lynch, Celest Maati, Journee Matthews, Dahniya Merchant, Krystal Rodarte, Je’Yuna Ross, Leah Simmons, Prince Thomas, and Caden Webb.
Fifth grade: Aliyah Champion, Kelisa Jones, Magnolia Malzahn, Rylie Mcconnell, Gabriel Portal, Eduardo Rodarte, Alora Signo, Zion Graves, and Athena Villarta.
Sixth grade: Andrew Altizer, Aaliyah Caldwell, Anthony Garcia, Tatiana Montalvo, Tenille Phillips, and Salvador Rivera.
Seventh grade: Nadia Compton and Christian Wynn.
Eighth grade: Cedrick Champion, Jose Mendoza, Iykolbe Milburn, and Benjamin Settlemire.
Perfect attendance
Prekindergarten: Zoey Alexander, Khi Edwards, Anthony Henry, Evalence Iadarola, Thoren Iadarola, Isaiah Jackson, Brycen Johnson, Jaicelynn Kiamar, Hailey Lewis, Christian Noel-Birl, Noah Noel-Birl, Jeymari Robles King, Noah Sallie, Kyla Shinette, Nala Smith, Dmitry Suayan, and Natalia Torres.
Kindergarten: Xavian Galvan, Reginae Gasaway, Brandi Jackson, and Liena Noel-Birl.
First grade: Lara Brown, Ty’Leah Brown, Anabella Graham, Draeden Guidry, Sean Holmes, Yoselena Rivera, Christian Sallie, and Mackenzie Sam.
Second grade: Ashlyn Bell, Ava Collier, Jur,Nea Davis, Dustin Day, Autumn Foster, Ronijah Galicia, Edidiong Jackson, Inglynn Jackson, Blaire Keels, Christopher Lara, Sofia Perez, Ka’Drean Reagor, Zachary Sam, Kaylee Sampson, Skylar Tolar, Brayten Webb, and Marissa Williams.
Third grade: Izabella Binienda, Erin Cervantes, Peyton Collins, Elrisha Darby, Johnathon Johnson, Michael Sam, and Deaunna Womack.
Fourth grade: Lara Brown, Kenneth Cabrera, Kashmier Curtis, Kyleigh Doyle, Alexis Hawkins, Savanna Ivey, Joel Lockett, Celeste Maati, Journee Matthews, Dahniya Merchant, Valeria Orea, Je’Yuna Ross, Ibraham Soto, Elijah Sowell and Caden Webb.
Fifth grade: Lesly Cacho, Eric Jones, Kelisa Jones, Magnolia Malzahn, Raymond Moultrie, Christian Richardson, Eduardo Rodarte, Zion Sowell and Athena Villarta.
Sixth grade: Aaliyah Caldwell, Alana Caldwell, Akshara Nauduri, and Joseph Patane.
Seventh grade: Randy Allen, Khaden Cancilla, Patience Davis, and Elise Jones.
Eighth grade: Karizma Jobe, Iykolbe Milburn, and Benjamin Settlemire.
