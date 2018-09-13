Santa Fe Garden Club yard of the month

The Santa Fe Garden Club's Yard of the Month goes to Dudley and Shirley Drager. The story of the cows in the yard was a request from the wife wanting some cows in the yard, so Dudley created the cows and the windmill especially for her. Their yard is on the corner of Tower and Fir roads, and it is always maintained with pride and whimsical charm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.