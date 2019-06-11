Texas City Garden Club awards scholarship

The Texas City Garden Club awarded its Willeen Luhn Scholarship in the amount of $500 to Audrianna Slowey, a 2019 graduate of Texas City High School. Pictured from left are Legia Slattery, Slowey, and Nancy Heard. Slowey, a bee fanatic, was also given a bee charm from the club.
