TAMUG and Moody Gardens plan interactive programs

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp and Texas A&M University at Galveston officials met recently with Moody Gardens leaders to plan interactive programs. The groups aim to strengthen ties between the two organizations. Pictured from left is Judge Luis Hernandez, Moody Gardens board member; Daniel Roelke, head of marine biology at TAMUG; Antonietta Quigg, TAMUG regents professor and chief academic officer; Christopher Lamm, Moody Gardens general counsel; Col. Mike Fossum, TAMUG COO and former astronaut; Doug McLeod, Moody Gardens board chairman; Sharp; and John Zendt, Moody Gardens president and CEO.

