Rotary participates in cleanup event

Members of the Rotary Club of Galveston participated in the Texas General Land Office's Adopt-A-Beach Program spring cleanup April 13 in Galveston on the seawall. Participants included (front row from left) Past President Brett Kirkpatrick, Judy Johnson, the Rev. Ray Pinard, and Milton Marroquin. Back row from left are Bill Leopold, President Ruth Finkelstein-Suhler, and Gary Peters.
