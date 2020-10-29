UHCL professor wins educator of the year award

University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Assistant Professor of Early Childhood Education, Preeti Jain, was awarded the Texas Association for the Education of Young Children's Teacher Educator of the Year Award. The award honors individuals who've made extraordinary contributions to the field of early care and education in Texas. 

