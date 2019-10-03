Galveston Seafarer's Center receives donation

RightShip, a maritime risk management and environmental assessment organization, recently donated $2,500 to purchase entertainment equipment for the Galveston Seafarer's Center. The board of directors presented Steven Day, from RightShip, a plaque of appreciation on Sept. 30. Pictured from left are Tammy Lobaugh, Denise Hightower-Aguilar, Adm. Mike Rodriguez, Mike Dudas, Port Chaplain Karen Parsons, Day, Albert Choate, and Samantha Kelley.