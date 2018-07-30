Each May, local Public Safety Answering Points choose its Telecommunicator of the Year for the previous year. On May 22 local telecommunicators were recognized. Pictured, from left to right: Tiffany Gerhardt, of Santa Fe Police Dept., Shajira Cocco, Dickinson Police Dept., Amanda Trevillion, Hitchcock Police Dept., Anna Marie Whelan, Kemah Police Dept., Tina Crawford and Michael Turner, of La Marque Police Dept., Colleen Hoarau, Texas City Police Dept., Krystal Stinson, Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Kellie Ladd, of La Marque, and Julie Smith, of Galveston Police Dept.
