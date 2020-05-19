Friendswood High School honors Top 10 graduates
Friendswood High School announced its Top 10 graduates for 2020. Principal Mark Griffon traveled to each student's house on May 1 to deliver a congratulatory message and yard sign.
Anushka Jetly is the valedictorian, and she will be attending Harvard University in the fall. And, Grayson Merritt is the salutatorian, and he will be attending the University of Texas at Austin in the fall.
Rounding out the list is Maria Larina, third; Alice Nguyen, fourth; Nicole Mbibi, fifth; Shannon McGill, sixth; Pradhitha Boppana, seventh; Katherine Ratliff, eighth; Joshua Bickham, ninth; and Jason Thomas, 10th.
CCISD celebrates Teacher of the Year finalists, winners
Clear Creek Independent School District leaders and the Rotary Clubs of Space Center, League City and Seabrook surprised Teacher of the Year finalists with a car parade alongside family and friends on May 12-13.
Jerri Klister of Ross Elementary was named the CCISD Elementary Teacher of the Year and Amanda Hawkins of Clear Lake High School was named the CCISD Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Teacher of the Year Finalists included Katherine Doyle of Clear Falls High School; Christal Rogers of Bayside Intermediate School; Cynthia Cooley of Campbell Elementary School; and Kristin Scribner of Armand Bayou Elementary School.
Each finalist and winner received a generous monetary prize, plaque and flowers from the rotary clubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.