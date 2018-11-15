CCISD education foundation raises $75K

On Nov. 3, the Clear Creek Education Foundation hosted its 18th Annual Awards Presentation and Gala at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center. Honorees pictured, from left to right are Christian Bionat, Anita L. Lewis, Becky Day, Bob Mitchell, Mayor Pat Hallisey, Michael Kramm, Crystal Starke, Lynn B. Watkins, Dee Scott and Greg Ploss.

