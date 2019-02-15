Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast design placemats

Big Sister Mary Dickson and her Little Sister Jazzlyn show off their Valentine’s Day placemat created for Galveston Island Meals on Wheels. As a match in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast school-based program at Kohfeldt Elementary School, theirs was one of over 130 placemats and cards created by Bigs and Littles to be distributed to Meals on Wheels recipients on Valentine’s Day. Their heartfelt creations help build stronger communities by promoting kindness toward others.

