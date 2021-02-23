Students at Odyssey Academy earned three Best in Show trophies, four Gold Medal Awards, and 18 Finalist ribbons in the 2021 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Art Show.
In the high school division, senior Analise Allred won Best in Show with her painting “Johnny the Korean Cowboy.” Earning gold medals were sophomore Adam De La Rosa for “Texas Spotted Bull,” and junior Edgar Sosa for “Plain View.”
In the middle school division, sixth-graders Brandon Puccetti won a Best in Show for “Texas Longhorn,” and Shelbi Watson won a gold medal for “Wonders of the Farm.”
In the elementary division, third-grader Aing Allen took a Best in Show trophy for “Painted Pony” and third-grader Jackson Ransom won a gold medal for “Sundown Farm.”
Finalist ribbon winners are: Robert Thomas; Matthew Rosado; Layne Byrd; Roland Young; Kylie Gilliland; Rosalynn Ranson; Elly Redden; Concepcion Mirelez; Vazcylio Rey Sajche; Tristian Mico San Pedro; DeAunna Womack; Nola Braford; Isaac Rosas; Brenee’ Cogburn; Diego Leyva; Monte McMillin; Jude Camacho; Emily Paine; and Matthew Jenson. Kynslee McCardell was selected as an alternate for the elementary division and earned an Odyssey Academy district blue ribbon.
Leslie Kriewaldt, Laura Lumpkin, and Emily Felio are the art teachers.
The Best in Show and Gold medalist art work will be displayed in the Hayloft Gallery of NRG Center May 4 through May 23.
