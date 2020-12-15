'Yawl Ketch the Spirit' fundraiser a huge success

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas held its 17th annual "Yawl Ketch the Spirit... of Devereux" fundraising event Dec. 3 at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City. The nonprofit raised more than $30,000. Pictured from left to right are Frank Tamborella, Harry Bowles, Pam Reed, Dr. Mike Morris, Shawn Bailey, and Paul Boswell.