La Marque High School happenings

The La Marque High School senior class, student council and climate committee held a Christmas canned food drive before winter break. Pictured from left is Fred Gonzales, representative from the Galveston County Food Bank, Jacinta Urps, senior sponsor, Principal Ricky Nicholson, Brent Lartigue, Simone Mouton, Kanaan Vertrees, student council president, and Thomas Johnson, senior class officer.