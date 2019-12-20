La Marque High School happenings

The La Marque High School senior class, student council and climate committee held a Christmas canned food drive before winter break. Pictured from left is Fred Gonzales, representative from the Galveston County Food Bank, Jacinta Urps, senior sponsor, Principal Ricky Nicholson, Brent Lartigue, Simone Mouton, Kanaan Vertrees, student council president, and Thomas Johnson, senior class officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.