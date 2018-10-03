CIS-Bay Area honors 'everyday heroes' at annual event

Blanche Stasny and Rick Gornto, pictured speaking, were honored recently as "Everyday Heroes" at Communities In Schools-Bay Area's annual campaign kickoff at Lakewood Yacht Club. The late Blanche Stasny was a founding director who worked for the program for more than 30 years. And, in 2008, Gornto brought a visionary idea of the Keep Kids in School Golf Tournament, which has raised more than $1.2 million in funding.