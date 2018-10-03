CIS-Bay Area honors 'everyday heroes' at annual event

Blanche Stasny and Rick Gornto, pictured speaking, were honored recently as "Everyday Heroes" at Communities In Schools-Bay Area's annual campaign kickoff at Lakewood Yacht Club. The late Blanche Stasny was a founding director who worked for the program for more than 30 years. And, in 2008, Gornto brought a visionary idea of the Keep Kids in School Golf Tournament, which has raised more than $1.2 million in funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.