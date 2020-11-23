COM unveils new League City facility

Local chambers, community leaders such as League City Mayor Pat Hallisey, Sen. Larry Taylor, State Reps. Greg Bonnen and Mayes Middleton, and Greg Smith, outgoing superintendent of Clear Creek Independent School District, and College of the Mainland officials, including Warren Nichols, president, unveil the new League City educational facility at 1411 W. Main St. in League City during the college’s ribbon-cutting event on Nov. 12.