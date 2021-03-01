Rotary Club of Galveston honors Carl Thomas

Carl Thomas received the Galveston Healthcare Worker of the Year Award at a recent Rotary Club of Galveston meeting where he was recognized as a 2021 Distinguished Service Vocation Award recipient. Thomas has worked for the past 21 years as a Patient Care Technician at the University of Texas Medical Brach. Pictured presenting him the award is Rotarian Gigi Heffernan.

