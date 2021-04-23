Texas City ISD happenings

Texas City Independent School District employees were recognized by State Rep. Mayes Middleton's office for their dedication to senior citizens during the winter storm. Central office and campus administrators with teachers and nutrition staff made and delivered 250 meals to senior citizens without power during the winter storm in February. Some of those volunteers are pictured with Michael Jenkins, far left, from Mayes Middleton's office, and Dr. Nelson Juarez, board vice president.

