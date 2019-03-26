UHCL set to host conference

The Sultanate of Oman has chosen University of Houston-Clear Lake to be the location of a conference to discuss topics related to energy and environmental affairs to be held Oct 23. Pictured from left is Executive Director of the Sultan Qaboos Cultural Center Kathleen Ridolfo, Associate Professor of Anthropology Maria Curtis, Ambassador Al Mughairy, Deputy Executive Director of the SQCC Iman Al Busaidi, and SQCC Board of Oversight member Mohamed Al Shidhani.