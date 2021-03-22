Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Arrest warrant issued for maskless woman who refused to leave Galveston bank
- Texas City mask confrontation leads to arrest of wanted woman
- Man sought in stabbing of League City restaurant manager over mask
- American National prepares for major tower makeover; developer plans 30 townhouses on Galveston's East End
- UTMB ends downtown Galveston lease, allowing hundreds of employees to work remotely
- Galveston capital murder trial begins after long delays
- Galveston warrant officers seeking maskless Oregon woman
- League City police name man sought in stabbing over mask
- Residents vow to stop housing development just outside of Santa Fe
- No, she was not arrested for not wearing a mask
Commented
- GOP bills are proof voter fraud unseated Trump (100)
- Abbott: It's time to open Texas '100 percent' (50)
- It's time to stop putting party power over patriotism (49)
- GOP bills proof of nothing, except voter suppression (48)
- The Daily News should be covering border crisis (47)
- It's still amazing to me that Biden is president (43)
- Maskless Henry says county has handled COVID 'relatively well' (36)
- Republicans have no interest in helping the middle class (36)
- Support bill to form committee to consider Texas secession (35)
- Police, bank did a poor job of taking care of citizen (34)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.