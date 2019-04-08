Models at The Salvation Army of Galveston County's annual Runway of Hope Style Show included Ny’Jala Bush, Jovan Harris, Annette Scott, Falon Dunn, Kelli Moulton, Chris Kinard, Ruth Martinez, Vivian Hernandez-Kleinschmidt, and Brenda Weber. The sold-out show was March 29 at the San Luis Hotel.
