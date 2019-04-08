Runway of Hope Style Show

Models at The Salvation Army of Galveston County's annual Runway of Hope Style Show included Ny’Jala Bush, Jovan Harris, Annette Scott, Falon Dunn, Kelli Moulton, Chris Kinard, Ruth Martinez, Vivian Hernandez-Kleinschmidt, and Brenda Weber. The sold-out show was March 29 at the San Luis Hotel.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription