Local celebrates 1837 Texas historical event

Albert Seguin Gonzales, center, great-great- great-grandson of Col. Juan N. Seguin, hosted a funeral procession to commemorate the 1837 burial of the Alamo Defenders Ashes for the third consecutive year on March 8. The procession began at the Juan N. Seguin statue in the Alamo Calvary Courtyard and proceeded to San Fernando Cathedral where Seguin’s Eulogy for the Alamo dead was read. Also pictured from left are Andy Andersen, and Ricardo Rodriguez.

