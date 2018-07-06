Barrios employee Joe Settles, center, was recognized for his outstanding work on the NASA’s Titan Guarded Hot Plate Thermal Conductivity Measuring System relocation at Johnson Space Center. Settles was selected to receive the award from his Jacobs Technology management. Also pictured from left are Alan Bell, Johnson Space Center Engineering and Technical Support department director, and Lon Miller, senior vice president and general manager, Jacobs Technology.
