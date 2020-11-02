Texas City High School celebrates homecoming

Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man dead, woman detained after crash in League City
- Biden's corruption should be on front page of paper
- Galveston woman accused of letting child smoke marijuana
- MAGA, police rally flouted Galveston rules on mass gatherings
- Police spend hours staking out Galveston home Thursday (update)
- Moody lawsuit moves to Galveston, ends for several parties
- Woman dies after being shot several times in La Marque
- 94 single-family rental units to rise on Galveston's West End; Wagabōnz to open downtown; Pier 6 Seafood makes its debut in San Leon
- Galveston to shut down streets ahead of expected motorcyclists
- Galveston County residents report election misinformation calls, texts
Collections
- In Focus: UCF 44, Houston 21
- In Focus: Packers 35, Texans 20
- In Focus: Texas City vs Santa Fe High School Football
- In Focus: Ball High vs Beaumont United High School Football
- In Focus: Clear Springs vs Clear Falls High School Football
- In Focus: La Marque vs Sweeny High School Football
- In Focus: Clear Springs vs Elkins High School Football
- In Focus: BYU 43, Houston 26
- Latitude 29
- In Focus: Nashville 3, Dynamo 1
Commented
- Residents divided over masks at polls after judge's order (101)
- Biden's corruption should be on front page of paper (85)
- Galveston County residents report election misinformation calls, texts (60)
- Are polls reliable? Pollsters offer a solid maybe (56)
- Political Buzz: La Marque council members spar over social media accusations (55)
- Taxpayers shouldn't have to pay for Trump's carelessness (51)
- Democrats will take away everything, even our guns (42)
- Back the Blue Rally and MAGA Boat Parade (40)
- On Nov. 3, we must dump Trump out of the White House (38)
- Editorial on voter fraud was a disappointment (35)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.