Local business gives back to Salvation Army

Sherwin Williams recently donated 90 gallons of paint to The Salvation Army of Galveston County. Pictured are local Sherwin Williams representatives Dray Walker (third from left) and Billy Joe Strawn (right), along with (from left to right) Chris Doyle, advisory board chair, Leonard Woolsey, and Captains Patrick and Jennifer Jones.
