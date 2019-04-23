Students win awards at state competition

The Texas City High School Advanced Marketing Class was successful at SkillsUSA State Competition April 4 through April 7. Entrepreneurship won 1st place and will be representing the State of Texas at the national competition June 24 through June 28 in Louisville, Kentucky. Pictured from left to right are Corday Williams, David Zelaya-Morales, Dasia Moore, and Kristy Martinez. The Career Pathway Business and Marketing teams both won 2nd place. Terri Jacobs is the adviser.
