Kris Kimbark selected for education board

College of the Mainland Dean of Students Kris Kimbark, Ph.D., has been selected to serve on the Texas Women in Higher Education board of directors. As a board member, Kimbark will be involved in planning the TWHE annual conference set for spring 2020. During the conference, professional development opportunities will be offered for women administrators in Texas universities and community colleges.
