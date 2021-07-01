Texas City High School happenings

Texas City High School class of 2021 graduate Adrian Sendejas qualified for the 2021 National Speech and Debate tournament where he placed 20th in the Lincoln Douglas Debate out of more than 330 competitors from across the nation. Sendejas is the first to qualify to ever compete at the national level for Texas City High School in speech and debate history. In addition, he also made school history be qualifying to compete in the Educators Rising National Competition in Impromptu Speaking category and ranked No. 3 in the nation.

