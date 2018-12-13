Brian Ayers named Educator of the Year

Brian Ayers, Emergency Medical Services program director and instructor at Galveston College, was named EMS Educator of the Year by the Texas Department of State Health Services at the 2018 Texas EMS Conference. Ayers was nominated for the honor by his students in the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.