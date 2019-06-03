Emmy Vasquez wins scholarship from Rotary Club

Emmy Vasquez, right, was recognized by the Rotary Club of Galveston as one of its 2019 scholarship recipients. Vasquez graduated from Ball High School and Galveston College with an associate degree. She will be attending the University of Houston-Clear Lake in the fall majoring in biology. Also pictured from left is Rotarian Margo Snider, and President Ruth Finkelstein Suhler.
