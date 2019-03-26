Friendswood supports Crime Victims' Rights Week 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Mayor Mike Foreman is pictured presenting Gina Mendez, Friendswood Police Department Crime Victim Liaison, with a proclamation showing support for the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which is set for April 7-13. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDozens arrested in county centered drug investigationLa Marque man who died in custody identifiedHigh-speed police chase end in crash, manhunt, arrestsIsle apartment complex without power for third dayPolice search delays school dismissal in DickinsonChick-fil-A prepares to hatch, hundreds of homes planned for La MarqueCity tears down two deteriorated historic buildingsProlific developer enters League City; new coffee house opens on islandAttorneys attack arrest in 2013 home-invasion killingResidents surprised at rise of oil-drilling derrick CollectionsLow Lands, High StakesPhotos: Texas City vs. Santa Fe boys soccerPhotos: Houston Dynamo 2, Montreal Impact 1Photos: Houston Dynamo 3, Vancouver Whitecaps 2 CommentedTrump didn't coordinate with Russia in 2016, report declares (81)Trump and cronies are robbing us through tax cuts (69)Voting Democrat is the only way to help our children (58)Help us advocate for this bill against pollution (46)Trump's energy policy is keeping oil prices in check (38)Santa Fe ISD president pleads for funding in Austin (38)We must remember that we're all one blood — American (37)New maps predict sea level rise through 2050 (32)Residents surprised when natural gas plant goes live (30)Law enforcement should knock off the no-knock raids (29)
