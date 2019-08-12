Rotary Club's new foreign exchange student

Members of the Rotary Club of Galveston were recently introduced to the club's new exchange student, Ploy Chimmanee, from Thailand. Pictured with Ploy are Kristen Carlson, past president, who will host Ploy for part of her school year at Ball High School, and Ulli Budelmann, executive secretary and also longtime coordinator for the club's student exchange program.
