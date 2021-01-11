The Head of School of Trinity Episcopal School in Galveston recently announced the honor roll for the second nine-weeks of the 2020-21 academic year.
Honor roll
Fifth grade: Jayde Barefield, Isabelle Beasley, Lucas Clark, Hudson Conrad, Carsten Dibrell, TJ Fertitta, Caroline Gavos, Madelyn Ginsberg, Aron Hinojosa, Leo Koplin, Jack McDonald, Trace Moore, Ashley Rein, Emery Sells, Claire Sonstein, Carolina Sullivan, Delaney Sullivan, Miya Washington, Mason Wisner, and Isabella Zatarain.
Sixth grade: Cora Buck, Madison Gaido, Leah Gutierrez, Ali Lankford, Dane Mignerey, Victoria Miranda, Avery Moore, Gracie Norris, IV Patterson, Griffin Rees, Caylee Stein, Nicholas Stenbeck, and Patton Sullivan.
Seventh grade: Sianna Acosta, Vincent Barber, Ivy Culling, Christian DeOre, Sara Jolin, Sophie Kirschner, Logan Leimer, Magnolia Malzahn, Jacob Miers, Mason Nelson, Presley Pyles, Cloey Richard, and Dominick Templeton.
Eighth grade: Camryn Acosta, Annie Boeh, Clara Christy-Baxter, Sophia DeOre, Sawyer Farroni, Kylan Galloway, Jacob Hart, Lacey Higgins, Moya Hudson, Luke Leimer, Matthew Leyva, Sully Mixon, Issy Wisner, and Zeke Zein-Eldin.
Highest honor roll (96.5 and above)
Sixth grade: Elle Buergler, Caroline Livanec, and Mallie Jaymes Sullivan.
Seventh grade: Diego Clark, Charlotte Cook, Creighton Garcia, Rosa Koplin, Anneli Kucera, and Cayden Sands.
Eighth grade: Lawson Rees.
