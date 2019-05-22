Rotary Club of Texas City awards scholarships

The Rotary Club of Texas City committed a total of $48,000 to college scholarships to Texas City High School 2019 seniors. Pictured left to right are Tyler Stanley, recipient of a $2,000 scholarship; Alaya Pierce-Brooks, recipient of a $2,000 scholarship; Aubrey Dyson, recipient of a $10,000 scholarship; Makesa Billiot, recipient of a $10,000 scholarship; Skye Wooley, recipient of a $2,000 scholarship; Brianna Cuyos, recipient of a $10,000 scholarship; Megan McKnight, recipient of a $10,000 scholarship; and Bobby Serda, recipient of a $2,000 scholarship.
