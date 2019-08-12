Port of Galveston breaks new ground

The Port of Galveston held a groundbreaking ceremony at 33rd Street and Old Port Industrial Road on Aug. 7 marking the beginning of a $2 million dollar project that will improve the storm sewer system and widen Old Port Industrial Road to three lanes. Pictured, from left, are Matt Brannen, Elizabeth Beeton, Rodger Rees, director, Harry Maxwell, Craig Brown, and John Kelso.
