The Gamma Omega Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority recently announced its 2021 scholarship winners. These annual scholarships are available to high school seniors of Hitchcock, Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City.
Scholarships were awarded to Hannah Cavil, a senior at Dickinson High School, who's deciding between Louisiana State University or Cornell University; Alexis Fletcher, a senior at Dickinson High School, who will be attending the University of North Texas; Kendall Lewis, a senior at Texas City High School, who will be attending Prairie View A&M University; Leah Walker, a senior at Texas City High School, who will be attending the University of Texas at Austin; and Camryn Williams, a senior at Dickinson High School, who will be attending Xavier University.
The sorority hosts fundraisers throughout the year to assist in raising funds to provide scholarships. If you'd like to make a donation, visit www.gammaomegaomega.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.