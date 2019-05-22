Foreign exchange student recognized at Rotary Club

Antoine Bayle, from France, was the Rotary Club of Galveston's exchange student for the school year 2018-19. During a recent meeting, each of Bayle's hosts were recognized for their generosity in hosting and welcoming him as part of their families. From left are hosts Mark and Shelley Smith, Bayle, hosts Martha and Rotarian Scott Livanec, and hosts Rotarian Gwenn Scott and her husband, Dan Moore. Standing second row is Ulli Budelmann, club youth exchange officer and counselor of exchange student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.