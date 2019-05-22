Foreign exchange student recognized at Rotary Club

Antoine Bayle, from France, was the Rotary Club of Galveston's exchange student for the school year 2018-19. During a recent meeting, each of Bayle's hosts were recognized for their generosity in hosting and welcoming him as part of their families. From left are hosts Mark and Shelley Smith, Bayle, hosts Martha and Rotarian Scott Livanec, and hosts Rotarian Gwenn Scott and her husband, Dan Moore. Standing second row is Ulli Budelmann, club youth exchange officer and counselor of exchange student.