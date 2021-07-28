Clean Galveston awards funds to local nonprofits

Clean Galveston awarded funds to the Galveston Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation for its “Hold on To Your Butt” campaign, which was launched in 2020 to educate people, visitors and residents, about the dangers of cigarette butt litter to the environment and to provide receptacles for the disposal of that litter. Pictured from left on front row is Cody Wright, chair of the foundation, and Rob Glover. From left on back row is Robert Evans, treasurer and secretary; Joanie Steinhaus, chair; Matt Hamon, grant committee chair; and Kimber De Salvo Anderson, program coordinator, Turtle Island Restoration Network.

