Friendswood ISD partners with Bay Area Alliance

The Bay Area Alliance for Youth and Families Coalition gathered with Friendswood Independent School District staff recently for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house in the district's annex building to celebrate their newfound partnership. The purpose behind the union was to bring awareness and take preventative action against alcohol, tobacco and drug consumption/use of minors in and outside of school.
