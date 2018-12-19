FHS students donate Christmas gifts

On Dec. 14, the Friendswood High School National Technical Honor Society, along with its partnering organizations, delivered more than 420 Christmas gifts to South Shaver Elementary School in the Pasadena Independent School District. The gift-giving was a part of its annual Santa Project, which is where a FHS student adopts a Pre-K through second-grade student and purchases a gift from the student’s wish list.
