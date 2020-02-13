2019 Thomas Donovan Culture of Caring Award winner

Laurie Solomon, of Galveston, was presented with Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health's 2019 Thomas Donovan Culture of Caring Award. The award is presented to team members across the organization who provide the highest quality and most compassionate care and service to children, adolescents and adults living with emotional, behavioral and cognitive differences. Solomon, who is a lead direct support professional at Devereux, was the Devereux Texas recipient.