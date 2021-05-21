Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

Members of the Rotary Club of Galveston were recognized at a recent meeting for their generous financial contributions to their club. Each member pictured was honored either with a higher category recognition as a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow, or for special recognition as a VIT member (Fifth in Texas) of the club's Galveston Rotary Foundation. Pictured (from left, front row) are Margo Snider, John Clyburn, Carolyn Clyburn, and Jennifer Goodman. Back row, from left is President Mike Guarino, who presented the awards, and Randy Klibert, Ruth Suhler, Roland Bassett, and Neil Nathan.